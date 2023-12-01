Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Bezirk Spittal an der Drau
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Bezirk Spittal an der Drau, Austria

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 rooms in Millstatt am See, Austria
Penthouse 3 rooms
Millstatt am See, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/1
Description: This exclusive penthouse is for sale in the prime location of Millstatt. The br…
€1,14M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Bezirk Spittal an der Drau, Austria

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir