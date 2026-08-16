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Penthouses for sale in Bezirk Spittal an der Drau, Austria

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Penthouse 3 rooms in Lechnerschaft, Austria
Penthouse 3 rooms
Lechnerschaft, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/1
Description: This exclusive penthouse is for sale in the prime location of Millstatt. The b…
$1,15M
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