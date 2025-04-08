Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bezirk Spittal an der Drau, Austria

3 room apartment in Millstatt am See, Austria
3 room apartment
Millstatt am See, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
This exclusive 3-bedroom apartment with a size of 87.61 square meters offers a breathtaking …
$979,767
4 room apartment in Millstatt am See, Austria
4 room apartment
Millstatt am See, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Floor 1
This exclusive 4-room, 127 m² apartment with a fantastic lake view in a first-class location…
$1,26M
Penthouse 3 rooms in Millstatt am See, Austria
Penthouse 3 rooms
Millstatt am See, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/1
Description: This exclusive penthouse is for sale in the prime location of Millstatt. The b…
$1,25M
Penthouse 3 rooms in Millstatt am See, Austria
Penthouse 3 rooms
Millstatt am See, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/1
Description: This exclusive penthouse is for sale in the prime location of Millstatt. The br…
$1,20M
Properties features in Bezirk Spittal an der Drau, Austria

