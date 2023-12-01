Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Spittal an der Drau, Austria

1 property total found
Penthouse 3 rooms in Millstatt am See, Austria
Penthouse 3 rooms
Millstatt am See, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/1
Description: This exclusive penthouse is for sale in the prime location of Millstatt. The br…
€1,14M
per month
Properties features in Bezirk Spittal an der Drau, Austria

