Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Ried im Innkreis
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bezirk Ried im Innkreis, Austria

1 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Aurolzmuenster, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Aurolzmuenster, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/5
Buy your apartment in the castle Living & Renting With this unique property you have t…
$361,425
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aurolzmuenster, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Aurolzmuenster, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/5
Buy your apartment in the castle Living & Renting With this unique property you have t…
$233,340
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aurolzmuenster, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Aurolzmuenster, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/5
Buy your apartment in the  castle Living & Renting With this unique property you have …
$489,230
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bezirk Ried im Innkreis, Austria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes