Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Perg
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Bezirk Perg, Austria

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 25 rooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Garage in Grein, Austria
Villa 25 rooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Garage
Grein, Austria
Rooms 25
Area 800 m²
Historic VillaBuilt in 1902, this magnificent villa is the epitome of the timeless elegance …
$2,03M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bezirk Perg, Austria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes