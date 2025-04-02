Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Perg
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Bezirk Perg, Austria

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 25 rooms in Grein, Austria
Villa 25 rooms
Grein, Austria
Rooms 25
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
GreinanderDonauHistorischeVilla DieprächtigeVilla,erbautimJahr1902,verkörpertdiezeitloseEleg…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Villa 25 rooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Garage in Grein, Austria
Villa 25 rooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Garage
Grein, Austria
Rooms 25
Area 800 m²
Historic VillaBuilt in 1902, this magnificent villa is the epitome of the timeless elegance …
$2,03M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bezirk Perg, Austria

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes