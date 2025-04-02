Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Perg
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Bezirk Perg, Austria

2 properties total found
Historic Villa in Grein, Austria
Historic Villa
Grein, Austria
Rooms 25
Area 800 m²
Historic Villa This magnificent villa, built in 1902, embodies the timeless elegance and …
$1,98M
Leave a request
Historic villa with views of the Danube in Grein, Austria
Historic villa with views of the Danube
Grein, Austria
Area 5 m²
Historical Villa   The magnificent villa, constructed in 1902, embodies timeless elega…
$2,41M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes