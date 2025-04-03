This immediately available residence spans a generous living space of 300 square meters across two well-proportioned floors. The thoughtful room layout, combined with an abundance of windows, bathes each room in natural light, creating an atmosphere of openness and warmth. With a total of three kitchens and three bathrooms, this house offers flexible living solutions and is excellently suited as a multi-generational residence. Thanks to ongoing renovation and modernization work, the property is in excellent condition. Efficient insulation ensures that heating costs remain comfortably low despite the considerable size of the building. Additional space is provided by the fully developed basement, which has been enhanced with plaster and tiles, thus offering an additional 150 square meters of versatile usable space. Nestled in a meticulously landscaped garden, which with its expansive green space and an elegantly covered pool invites relaxation, this house promises recreation and privacy. Its location on the edge of the town, in close proximity to the charming vineyards, guarantees a peaceful and picturesque setting. A special enhancement to the property is the lovingly added upper floor in 1999, which offers additional living space and design possibilities. This house is an oasis of tranquility and beauty, ideal for those who wish to combine rural charm with modern living comfort.

Tadten, Austria