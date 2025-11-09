Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Neunkirchen
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Bezirk Neunkirchen, Austria

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
5 room house in Ternitz, Austria
5 room house
Ternitz, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
$345,926
Leave a request
7 room house in Buchbach, Austria
7 room house
Buchbach, Austria
Rooms 7
Area 5 m²
This magnificent property boasts 241 square meters of living space spread across three floor…
$691,779
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bezirk Neunkirchen, Austria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go