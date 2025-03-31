Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Murau
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Bezirk Murau, Austria

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse with Balcony, with Elevator, with Air conditioner in Scheifling, Austria
Penthouse with Balcony, with Elevator, with Air conditioner
Scheifling, Austria
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
This representative lifestyle penthouse apartment in a completely renovated and expanded res…
$771,600
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bezirk Murau, Austria

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes