Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Murau
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Bezirk Murau, Austria

1 property total found
Two Penthouse Suites versatile in use and with tourist rental possibility in Scheifling, Austria
Two Penthouse Suites versatile in use and with tourist rental possibility
Scheifling, Austria
Area 165 m²
This representative lifestyle penthouse apartment in a completely renovated and expanded res…
$770,027
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes