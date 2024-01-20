Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Bezirk Murau

Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Murau, Austria

1 property total found
Apartment in Scheifling, Austria
Apartment
Scheifling, Austria
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
This lifestyle penthouse in a fully renovated and expanded residential complex in the quiet …
€725,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Bezirk Murau, Austria

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir