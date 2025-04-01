Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Mistelbach
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Bezirk Mistelbach, Austria

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Vienna, Austria
Plot of land
Vienna, Austria
Area 449 m²
IN IDEALER LAGE At Wolfersberg this approx. 449 m2 plot through its great location with sou…
$539,477
Plot of land in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Area 2 m²
In central Stockerauer location, a plot for sale, on which a residential complex can be buil…
$1,41M
Plot of land in Vienna, Austria
Plot of land
Vienna, Austria
Area 661 m²
NHE ALTE DONAU - NHE DONAUZENTRUM Building plot with diverse possibilities – Make your drea…
$973,590
Plot of land in Schoerfling am Attersee, Austria
Plot of land
Schoerfling am Attersee, Austria
Area 296 m²
General:The property is located on the beautiful hillside of Schörfling and amounts to aroun…
$1,03M
Plot of land in Sankt Veit an der Glan, Austria
Plot of land
Sankt Veit an der Glan, Austria
Area 670 m²
The rectangular plot extends south of Dr. Arthur Lemisch-Straße, and is accessible from it. …
$63,824
Plot of land in Vienna, Austria
Plot of land
Vienna, Austria
Area 881 m²
BREAKDOWN IN IDEALER LAGE At Wolfersberg, between Sonnenweg and Grenzweg, this approx. 881m…
$1,05M
Plot of land in Gemeinde Perchtoldsdorf, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Perchtoldsdorf, Austria
Area 210 m²
ALTBESTAND IN IDEALER LAGE Right on the border between Vienna and Brunn am Gebirge in the i…
$822,142
Plot of land in Vienna, Austria
Plot of land
Vienna, Austria
Area 2 976 m²
For sale is a plot of land of approx. 2,976 m2 with an English-style single-family house pro…
$1,54M
Plot of land in Petronell-Carnuntum, Austria
Plot of land
Petronell-Carnuntum, Austria
Area 276 m²
Sunny building plot with approved residential project! Are you looking for a first-class in…
$292,077
Plot of land in Gemeinde Korneuburg, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Korneuburg, Austria
Area 931 m²
In a great residential area near the Korneuburger Stadtkern lies this beautiful, unbuilt bui…
$1,07M
Plot of land in Gemeinde St Andrae-Woerdern, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde St Andrae-Woerdern, Austria
Area 892 m²
One of the rare building plots with 892m2 is within walking distance to the Altenberg / St. …
$322,366
Plot of land in Gemeinde Voesendorf, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Voesendorf, Austria
Area 930 m²
Welcome to 2331 Vösendorf in Lower Austria! On a spacious plot of 930m2 you will find a buil…
$756,155
