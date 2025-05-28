Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Mistelbach
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Bezirk Mistelbach, Austria

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Bernhardsthal, Austria
House
Bernhardsthal, Austria
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 4
BernhardsthalisteineinTundevonwienvonwienleichtreichen. Břecberlavbernhardsthalistdeal outle…
$850,091
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bezirk Mistelbach, Austria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go