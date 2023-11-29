Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Land
  4. Bezirk Korneuburg

Lands for sale in Bezirk Korneuburg, Austria

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Langenzersdorf, Austria
Plot of land
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Area 370 m²
€325,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Langenzersdorf, Austria
Plot of land
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Area 370 m²
€325,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Langenzersdorf, Austria
Plot of land
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Area 370 m²
€325,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tresdorf, Austria
Plot of land
Tresdorf, Austria
Area 1 m²
€299,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tresdorf, Austria
Plot of land
Tresdorf, Austria
Area 2 m²
€395,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Langenzersdorf, Austria
Plot of land
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Area 3 m²
€1,49M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Langenzersdorf, Austria
Plot of land
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Area 689 m²
€454,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Langenzersdorf, Austria
Plot of land
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Area 741 m²
This south-west facing building plot is for sale in a great Bisamberg settlement location, i…
€659,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir