Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Bezirk Klagenfurt-Land

Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Klagenfurt-Land, Austria

2 properties total found
House in Techelsberg am Woerther See, Austria
House
Techelsberg am Woerther See, Austria
€850,000
per month
Leave a request
House in Techelsberg am Woerther See, Austria
House
Techelsberg am Woerther See, Austria
€850,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Bezirk Klagenfurt-Land, Austria

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir