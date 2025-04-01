Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Kirchdorf
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bezirk Kirchdorf, Austria

Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Micheldorf in Oberoesterreich, Austria
3 room apartment
Micheldorf in Oberoesterreich, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
The apartment is located in a low energy house in wood construction. The clever floor plans…
$470,568
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Micheldorf in Oberoesterreich, Austria
3 room apartment
Micheldorf in Oberoesterreich, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
$481,386
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Micheldorf in Oberoesterreich, Austria
2 room apartment
Micheldorf in Oberoesterreich, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
$254,215
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Micheldorf in Oberoesterreich, Austria
3 room apartment
Micheldorf in Oberoesterreich, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
$459,751
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Micheldorf in Oberoesterreich, Austria
2 room apartment
Micheldorf in Oberoesterreich, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
The apartment is located in a low energy house in wood construction. The clever floor plans…
$243,397
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bezirk Kirchdorf, Austria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes