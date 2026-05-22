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Investment Properties for Sale in Bezirk Gmunden, Austria

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Exclusive Property in Austria: Commercial / 6 Apartments near the Lake (Share Deal Possible) in Traunkirchen, Austria
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Exclusive Property in Austria: Commercial / 6 Apartments near the Lake (Share Deal Possible)
Traunkirchen, Austria
Area 450 m²
Commercial property FOR SALE IN A TRULY EXCLUSIVE LOCATION, with the possibility of conversi…
$511,664
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