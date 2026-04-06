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  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Feldkirchen
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Bezirk Feldkirchen, Austria

1 property total found
Shop 1 000 m² in Himmelberg, Austria
Shop 1 000 m²
Himmelberg, Austria
Area 1 000 m²
$889,238
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