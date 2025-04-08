Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Feldkirchen
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Feldkirchen, Austria

1 property total found
House in Feldkirchen in Kaernten, Austria
House
Feldkirchen in Kaernten, Austria
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 3
This extraordinary property in Carinthia offers a unique blend of tranquility and convenienc…
$2,74M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bezirk Feldkirchen, Austria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes