  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Eisenstadt-Umgebung
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Bezirk Eisenstadt-Umgebung, Austria

2 properties total found
Hotel 3 850 m² in Gemeinde Donnerskirchen, Austria
Hotel 3 850 m²
Gemeinde Donnerskirchen, Austria
Rooms 46
Area 3 850 m²
Number of floors 2
Location:   Amrandeiiedlersee 5gehmnutumdorfzentrum Airport-Wien-Schwechat-50km, 45-c…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Hotel 2 000 m² in Gemeinde Donnerskirchen, Austria
Hotel 2 000 m²
Gemeinde Donnerskirchen, Austria
Rooms 46
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 2
North Burgenland, Amrandeneusiedlersee Location: Amrandeneusiedlersee5gehmdorfzumdorfzentru…
$2,16M
Leave a request
