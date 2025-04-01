Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Eisenstadt-Umgebung
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Eisenstadt-Umgebung, Austria

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
8 room house in Vienna, Austria
8 room house
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 852 m²
$4,06M
Villa 8 rooms in Vienna, Austria
Villa 8 rooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,62M
1 bedroom apartment in Vienna, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/3
Проект жилого строительства с 65 квартирами   на собственном участке с адом, террасой или ло…
$325,621
3 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
3 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 762 m²
A classic old building apartment with approx. 76m2 living area directly at the Hannovermarkt…
$248,806
Penthouse with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, in city center in Vienna, Austria
Penthouse with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, in city center
Vienna, Austria
Area 187 m²
In the very center of Vienna, Austria, a newly renovated 187 m2 apartment is for sale. Sold …
$3,82M
Apartment in Gemeinde Tullnerbach, Austria
Apartment
Gemeinde Tullnerbach, Austria
Area 292 822 m²
For sale, a 29.282m2 lot of land arrives in a very desirable location directly in the Irenen…
$1,57M
1 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
1 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
SITUATION AND OVERVIEW For sale is a charming 36.60 m2 old building apartment in a represen…
$254,215
7 room house in Gemeinde Maria Enzersdorf, Austria
7 room house
Gemeinde Maria Enzersdorf, Austria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Maria Enzersdorf is a suburb with a very well-developed infrastructure. The villa is located…
$2,79M
4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Here you can visit this apartment online in advance: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JYpz2…
$703,148
2 room apartment in Gemeinde Neunkirchen, Austria
2 room apartment
Gemeinde Neunkirchen, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 712 m²
Location and Medical Center: Thanks to its historical, very well preserved old town, Neunki…
$308,033
1 bedroom apartment in Aurolzmuenster, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Aurolzmuenster, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/5
Buy your apartment in the castle Living & Renting With this unique property you have t…
$361,425
4 room apartment in Laxenburg, Austria
4 room apartment
Laxenburg, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 1/5
Seven -tuning intensification, child -friendly community evaluation, the WISHER, a safe -to …
$1,11M
