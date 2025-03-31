Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Bruck-Muerzzuschlag
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Bezirk Bruck-Muerzzuschlag, Austria

1 property total found
Nature resort with potential for expansion in Bruck an der Mur, Austria
Nature resort with potential for expansion
Bruck an der Mur, Austria
Rooms 74
Area 60 000 m²
The nature resort is located in the middle of a beautiful landscape surrounded by hiking tra…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes