Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Bezirk Bregenz
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Bezirk Bregenz, Austria

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 rooms in Gemeinde Hoechst, Austria
Villa 4 rooms
Gemeinde Hoechst, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
For sale is a residential building with an office in the Steyr-Land district in Upper Austri…
€385,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Bezirk Bregenz, Austria

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir