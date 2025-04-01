Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Bezirk Bregenz, Austria

Fantastic investor apartment in the Austrian Alps - vacation and investment in one in Gemeinde Schroecken, Austria
Fantastic investor apartment in the Austrian Alps - vacation and investment in one
Gemeinde Schroecken, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 148 m²
Fantastic investor apartment in the Austrian Alps in the Lech area at an altitude of 1,495 m…
$1,88M
Hotel 720 m² in Gemeinde Schroecken, Austria
Hotel 720 m²
Gemeinde Schroecken, Austria
Rooms 10
Area 720 m²
Schröcken(naheLech),VoralbergAparthotelzumUmbauDasehemaligeHotelWiddersteininSchröcken-Neßle…
$4,87M
Mountain panorama & return of investment opportunity - luxury investor apartment in the alpine ski area in Gemeinde Schroecken, Austria
Mountain panorama & return of investment opportunity - luxury investor apartment in the alpine ski area
Gemeinde Schroecken, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Fantastic investor apartment in the Austrian Alps in the Lech area at an altitude of 1,495 m…
$906,431
Hotel for Conversion to Investor Apartments Is for Sale in Gemeinde Schroecken, Austria
Hotel for Conversion to Investor Apartments Is for Sale
Gemeinde Schroecken, Austria
Rooms 10
Area 920 m²
Aparthotel Conversion The former Hotel Widderstein in Schröcken-Neßlegg is among the top …
$4,83M
