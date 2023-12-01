Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Bezirk Bludenz
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Bezirk Bludenz, Austria

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse with Residence and citizenship, with #Австрия in Bezirk Bludenz, Austria
Townhouse with Residence and citizenship, with #Австрия
Bezirk Bludenz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
What does & laquo; Tourist & nbsp; Rental & Raquo;? In contrast to apartments for investors,…
€329,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Bezirk Bludenz, Austria

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir