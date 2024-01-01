Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Bezirk Baden, Austria

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Gemeinde Berndorf, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Berndorf, Austria
Area 500 m²
This building plot of 500 m² is for sale in a quiet residential area (the adjacent plot is a…
€275,000
Plot of land in Gemeinde Berndorf, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Berndorf, Austria
Area 513 m²
This building plot of 513 m² is for sale in a quiet residential area (the adjacent plot is a…
€275,000
Plot of land in Gemeinde Berndorf, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Berndorf, Austria
Area 500 m²
A 500 m² building plot for sale, located in a quiet residential area (it is possible to purc…
€275,000
