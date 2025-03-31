Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Yeghvard region
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Yeghvard region, Armenia

1 property total found
Commercial property 201 m² in Nor Geghi, Armenia
Commercial property 201 m²
Nor Geghi, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 201 m²
Floor 1/1
I AM SELLING A NEWLY CONSTRUCTED OPERATING BUSINESS BAKERY BARBECUE. BUSINESS OPERATES FOR O…
$365,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes