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Hotels for sale in Kotayk Province, Armenia

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Tsaghkahovit hotel in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
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Tsaghkahovit hotel
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Area 2 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Operating 50-Room Hotel for Sale in Prime Location, Tsaghkadzor – 1.5 Hectares Land + 2,600 …
$3,90M
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