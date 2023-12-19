Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Hrazdan region, Armenia

Commercial real estate in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Commercial real estate
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Rooms 37
Bathrooms count 46
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 7/7
A hotel complex with an area of ​​3,000 square meters is for sale in the village of Tsaghkad…
€4,12M
