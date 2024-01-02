Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Commercial
  4. Aragatsotn Province

Commercial real estate in Aragatsotn Province, Armenia

1 property total found
Commercial 1 room in Oshakan, Armenia
Commercial 1 room
Oshakan, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 10 000 m²
Floor 1/1
A production area of ​​10,000 square meters is for sale in Oshakan community, Aragatsotn mar…
€344,259
