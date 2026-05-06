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Terraced Houses for sale in Mendoza, Argentina

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Distrito Chacras de Coria, Argentina
UP UP
3 bedroom house
Distrito Chacras de Coria, Argentina
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 330 m²
Colonial Wine Country Estate — Chacras de Coria, Mendoza A rare opportunity to own a full…
$520,000
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