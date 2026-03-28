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Villas in Xhafzotaj, Albania

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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sallmonaj, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sallmonaj, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 340 m²
Information about the village: • Villa area: 197m2/floor. •3-story structure Organization: •…
$1,16M
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Italiano, Türkçe
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