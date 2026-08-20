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Long term houses rentals in Xhafzotaj, Albania

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Sallmonaj, Albania
3 bedroom house
Sallmonaj, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is located in a quiet area of Shijak near the 4-way intersection. It is 2 stories …
$752
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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