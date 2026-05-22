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Manufacture buildings in Xhafzotaj, Albania

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Manufacture 700 m² in 4 Streets, Albania
Manufacture 700 m²
4 Streets, Albania
Area 700 m²
The warehouse is located by the main road in Xhafzotaj, Durres. This property has 1550 m² of…
$580,599
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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