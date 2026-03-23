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Long term industrial premises rentals in Vore, Albania

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1 property total found
Manufacture 350 m² in Marqinet 1, Albania
Manufacture 350 m²
Marqinet 1, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
The store is located by the main road on the Tirana-Durres Highway. The property has a total…
$1,418
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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