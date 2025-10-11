Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Vore
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Vore, Albania

1 property total found
Commercial property 600 m² in Marikaj, Albania
Commercial property 600 m²
Marikaj, Albania
Rooms 40
Bedrooms 38
Bathrooms count 38
Area 600 m²
Floor 3/3
The facility is located in Marikaj and is suitable for an asylum with a land area of 5238 m2…
$1,02M
