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Long term shops rentals in Vlorë County, Albania

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1 property total found
Commercial Property For Rent In The Main Boulevard Vlore Albania in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial Property For Rent In The Main Boulevard Vlore Albania
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
Shop For Rent In City Center, Vlore Albania. Whether you're starting a new business or expan…
$431
per month
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
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