Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Vlorë County
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Cottage

Monthly rent of cottages in Vlorë County, Albania

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Cottage 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Private house 1+1 reconstructed with new furniture, large and bright spaces is very attracti…
$271
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go