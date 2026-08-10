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Long term Conference halls rentals in Vlorë County, Albania

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Conference hall 128 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Conference hall 128 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 128 m²
Multifunctional space for rent with an area of 128m², located on the ground floor of a priva…
$286
per month
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