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Terraced Bungalows in Vlorë County, Albania

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1 property total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Bungalow House With Sea View And Private Garden For Sale In Vlore, Albanian Riviera - Renova…
$410,471
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
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Properties features in Vlorë County, Albania

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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