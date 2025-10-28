Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of penthouses in Tirana, Albania

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 5/6
Jepet me qira një penthouse modern me sipërfaqe totale prej 210 m², i pozicionuar në një nga…
$2,901
per month
