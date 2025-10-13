Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of penthouses in Tirana County, Albania

1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 312 m²
Floor 9/9
Penthouse for rent in the Paris Commune overpass area with a surface area of 565m2. Located …
$2,912
per month
