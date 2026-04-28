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Long term warehouses rentals in Southern Albania, Albania

Bashkia Vlore
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Warehouse 70 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Warehouse 70 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 70 m²
Garage 70 m² for rent, located very close to Conad on Ismail Qemali Boulevard, in an accessi…
$115
per month
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