Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Restaurant

Monthly rent of restaurants in Southern Albania, Albania

Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
☕🍴 BUSINESS FOR RENT / SALE (BAR/PIZZERY) IN “ALEKSANDRIA”, VLORA. in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
☕🍴 BUSINESS FOR RENT / SALE (BAR/PIZZERY) IN “ALEKSANDRIA”, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
☕🍴 BUSINESS FOR RENT / SALE (BAR/PIZZERY) IN “ALEKSANDRIA”, VLORA. 💶 RENT: €1,000 / month…
$1,174
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Go