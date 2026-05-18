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Long term ready business rentals in Southern Albania, Albania

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2 properties total found
🏋️‍♂️ GYM BUSINESS FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 🌊 in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏋️‍♂️ GYM BUSINESS FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 🌊
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏋️‍♂️ GYM BUSINESS FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 🌊 💶 Business sale price: 120,000 Euros …
$1,762
per month
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
🎮 ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS + BAR FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 🍹 in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🎮 ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS + BAR FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 🍹
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
🎮 ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS + BAR FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 🍹 🌊 An invested and fully fun…
$1,175
per month
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
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