Shops for sale in Southern Albania, Albania

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Stores in Southern Albania, Albania

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сommercial properties
93
restaurants
7
hotels
19
offices
5
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1 property total found
Shop For Sale In Main Boulevard Vlora Albania in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Shop For Sale In Main Boulevard Vlora Albania
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
Bussniess Unit For Sale In Vlora Albania. Perfect for entrepreneurs or investors seeking a c…
$132,508
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
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