  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Shkoder
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Shkoder, Albania

1 property total found
AMBIENT BIZNESI PËR SHITJE – EKSKLUZIVITET I B99 GROUP in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
AMBIENT BIZNESI PËR SHITJE – EKSKLUZIVITET I B99 GROUP
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
AMBIENT BIZNESI PËR SHITJE – EKSKLUZIVITET I B99 GROUP Ofrohet për shitje një ambient biz…
Price on request
