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Long term offices rentals in Shkodër County, Albania

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2 properties total found
Office 153 m² in Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania
Office 153 m²
Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 3/12
Jepet ambient me qira ne qender te Tiranes, pas Eye Of Tirana, pozicionohet ne katin e trete…
$1,373
per month
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Office 97 m² in Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania
Office 97 m²
Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania
Area 97 m²
Floor 2
Ne Qender, prane Postes Qendrore jeper me qira apartament i pershtatshem per lloje te ndrysh…
$1,084
per month
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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