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Hotels and hotel rooms in Shkodër County, Albania

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1 property total found
Hotel 280 m² in Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania
Hotel 280 m²
Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 280 m²
Floor 4/4
Ofrohet për shitje një hotel i rikonstruktuar plotësisht, gati për operim, me këto karakteri…
$1,49M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
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